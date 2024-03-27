World Malaysia aims to develop semiconductor enterprises industry Malaysian Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Liew Chin Tong said the government is committed to developing the semiconductor industry which is now a strategic income source for the country.

World Indonesia seeks more evidence that Javan tiger not yet extinct With camera traps and extensive DNA sweeps, Indonesian conservationists are hoping to find more evidence that the Javan tiger, a species declared extinct, actually still exists in the wild, the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry announced on March 26.

World Laos thwarts numerous major drug cases Police in Tonpheung district, Laos' northern province of Bokeo have recently apprehended two suspects and seized 166 bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing 166kg, reported Lao media on March 26.

World CPTPP helps raise Malaysia-Canada bilateral trade by 25% Malaysia has seen a 25% increase in bilateral trade with Canada since 2018, bolstered by the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which came into force in Malaysia in November 2022.