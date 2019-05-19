The Vocalista Angels Yason Christy Pranowo choir from Indonesia won the top prize at the sixth Vietnam International Choir Competition (Source: dantri.com.vn)

- The Vocalista Angels Yason Christy Pranowo choir from Indonesia won the top prize at the sixth Vietnam International Choir Competition which took place in Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam from May 15-19.The choir overcame 20 other choirs with nearly 1,000 artists from 10 countries and territories to take the first place at the biennial event.The five-day event was jointly held by Interkultur, the world’s leading organiser of international choir competitions and festivals, and Hoi An city’s People’s Committee.Twenty one choirs come from Vietnam, China, Estonia, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Singapore and the US to the event. The host Vietnam has six choirs competing in the event.The organisers present 10 sets of medals to category winners.-VNA