Indonesian firm expands oil and gas investment in Africa
Indonesian oil and gas company PT Pertamina has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guma Africa Group Limited on the establishment of an alliance to explore potential projects in the upstream and downstream oil and gas business in Africa.
Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesian oil and gas company PT Pertamina has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guma Africa Group Limited on the establishment of an alliance to explore potential projects in the upstream and downstream oil and gas business in Africa.
President Director of Pertamina Nicke Widyawati was quoted by local media as saying that the firm hopes to be able to apply the competence and experience that Pertamina has in Indonesia in Africa.
The deal is expected to enable Indonesia and African countries to maximise opportunities to achieve economic growth and energy security both in Indonesia and Africa.
Meanwhile, Executive Chairman of Guma Africa Group Limited, Robert Gumede, said that the signing was a great momentum. Pertamina will help Africa in terms of exploration, processing, and importing natural resource products, he said.
Gumede said that the firm will apply experience learnt from Pertamina in African countries, where sources of oil and gas and new renewable energy are abundant. He expressed delight that it is a mutually beneficial collaboration.
During Pertamina officials' earlier visit to Africa, alongside President Joko Widodo's visit, it had initiated collaboration with several business partners in Africa for upstream to downstream oil and gas development, including new and renewable energy sources, such as geothermal.
Pertamina estimates that total potential investment in the collaboration is about 2.6 billion USD. The collaboration was carried out in Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, and South Africa, aiming to increase Pertamina’s production and role in energy transition./.
President Director of Pertamina Nicke Widyawati was quoted by local media as saying that the firm hopes to be able to apply the competence and experience that Pertamina has in Indonesia in Africa.
The deal is expected to enable Indonesia and African countries to maximise opportunities to achieve economic growth and energy security both in Indonesia and Africa.
Meanwhile, Executive Chairman of Guma Africa Group Limited, Robert Gumede, said that the signing was a great momentum. Pertamina will help Africa in terms of exploration, processing, and importing natural resource products, he said.
Gumede said that the firm will apply experience learnt from Pertamina in African countries, where sources of oil and gas and new renewable energy are abundant. He expressed delight that it is a mutually beneficial collaboration.
During Pertamina officials' earlier visit to Africa, alongside President Joko Widodo's visit, it had initiated collaboration with several business partners in Africa for upstream to downstream oil and gas development, including new and renewable energy sources, such as geothermal.
Pertamina estimates that total potential investment in the collaboration is about 2.6 billion USD. The collaboration was carried out in Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, and South Africa, aiming to increase Pertamina’s production and role in energy transition./.