World Indonesia ready for 1st High-level Meeting of Archipelagic and Island States Forum The Bali Regional Police will deploy 4,000 personnel to secure the first High-level Meeting of the Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum scheduled to take place in the city on October 11.

World ADB increases support for energy transition in Asia A new financing tool that allows Asian governments to force coal-fired power plants to shut down early is set to launch its first project in Indonesia following months of negotiations, according to the Asia Development Bank (ADB).

World Thailand launches campaign to stimulate comsumption Thai Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai on October 2 expressed his confidence that the government’s "Quick Win” policy to reduce the costs of living by reducing consumer goods’ prices will create a “win-win" for both operators and consumers.

World Indonesian, Australian navies conduct joint seabed survey The Indonesian Navy's Hydro-Oceanographic Centre (Pushidrosal) and the Australian Navy (RAN) are conducting a two-month joint survey of the seabed in the Timor Sea border area.