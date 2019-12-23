Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks at the event (Photo: Internet)



Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on December 23 kicked off the mandatory use of B30 biodiesel, eight days ahead of January 1, when the policy is scheduled to go into force.

B30 refers to a biodiesel blend containing 30 percent fuel produced from palm oil.

Speaking at the event, Widodo said the policy could help save 4.5 billion USD and is meant to increase renewable energy usage as well as to reduce burdensome oil imports, and domestic palm oil consumption.

Indonesia, a major palm oil producer, has been struggling to find new palm oil export markets since the European Union began slashing consumption earlier this year over sustainability and environmental concerns.

The country began B30 distribution trials in November, when state-owned oil company Pertamina signed a deal with 10 biofuel producers to supply such fuel to eight depots around the country./.