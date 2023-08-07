Indonesian scholar impressed by Vietnamese top legislator’s speech at external policy forum
The speech by Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue at an external policy forum held in Jakarta on August 5 is very impressive, comprehensive and visionary, as it refers to all aspects of not only the Indonesia-Vietnam relationship, but also ASEAN and its relations with its partners, and other issues.
Ibnu Hadi, a lecturer at the Faculty of International Relations under Indonesia's President University (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) –
The assessment was made by Ibnu Hadi, a lecturer at the Faculty of International Relations under Indonesia’s President University, who is also a former Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam.
According to him, Hue’s speech at the forum themed “The Vietnam-Indonesia steadfast strategic partnership: Striving for a dynamic and inclusive Asia and Pacific region of peace, cooperation and development” is truly a perfect complement to actions and policies of Vietnamese law enforcement agencies.
Ibnu agreed with Hue’s statement that the people are the root of all of Vietnam’s development policies and they must be entitled to enjoy all the fruits of the development.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the external policy forum (Photo: VNA)This is completely true because in most countries, both the government as the executive body and the parliament as the legislative body are elected by the people. Therefore, the people must be at the core of all actions of the government and parliament. And works taken by the government and the parliament must ensure that all of their decisions are in the interest of the people, he added.
Ibnu stated that Vietnam now has a very open economy and engages in many trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). In addition, Vietnam is also active in building and expanding its economy, reflected through this official visit to Indonesia by the top legislator of Vietnam, as he is accompanied by leaders of many large enterprises such as Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet and Vinfast.
He expressed his hope that through this visit, Vietnamese businesses will have more cooperation activities with Indonesian partners./.