World Thailand speeds up process to submit RCEP ratification to ASEAN Secretariat The Thai Ministry of Commerce on May 17 said three State agencies of this country are speeding up issuance of related regulations to submit the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to the ASEAN Secretariat in October.

World ShopeePay leads Indonesia’s e-wallet market Despite being a new player in Indonesia’s digital payment field, ShopeePay, the e-wallet arm of online marketplace Shopee, has become a market leader amid the e-commerce boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.