World Malaysia yet to raise alarm for COVID-19 outbreak The outbreak of the new coronovirus (COVID-19) has yet to reach a crisis level and been well under control in Malaysia so there is no need to raise alarm, said a Malaysian official.

World Cambodia-Thailand railway expected to start operation in March Railway authorities of Cambodia and Thailand set to meet on February 14 for final discussions on cross-border rail transportation between the nations.

World Indonesia issues warning as Mount Merapi erupts again Indonesia warned tourists and locals against approaching Mount Merapi after it briefly erupted in the early morning of February 13.

World RoK’s airline reduces flights to Southeast Asia Asiana Airlines, the Republic of Korea’s second-largest carrier, said it will suspend or reduce flights to Southeast Asia due to declining demand amid the spreading COVID-19 outbreak, according to Yonhap.