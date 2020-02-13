Indonesia’s maritime security agency hoped to become coast guard
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has appointed Vice-Admiral Aan Kurnia as the new chief of the Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla), replacing Achmad Taufiqoerrochman, who has retired.
President Joko expected Bakamla to become an Indonesian coast guard rather than just a coordinator in efforts to secure the country’s maritime interests.
The President added that he hopes Aan would be able to accelerate the process of turning Bakamla into an Indonesian coast guard entrusted with the authority to secure the country’s maritime territory.
Aan said one of his immediate priorities after taking the helm of Bakamla was to coordinate with relevant authorities on maritime security.
The former chief of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Academy also said that he would standardize human resources at Bakamla to achieve among its personnel — comprising officials from institutions including the TNI, the National Police and the Attorney General’s Office (AGO).
He also expressed his desire to see Bakamla’s weaponry upgraded./.
