World Thailand eyes FTA negotiation with UK Thailand and the UK have planned to ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of a joint committee on commerce and economic cooperation, paving the way for a future free trade agreement (FTA).

ASEAN Laos’ ninth National Assembly holds first session The first session of the ninth National Assembly (NA) of Laos opened on March 22 at the new NA Building, which was a gift from the Vietnamese Party, State and people to Laos.

World Singaporean Foreign Minister visits three Southeast Asian nations Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will be making an official visit to Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia from March 22, said the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

World COVID-19 forces Cambodia to close schools, Philippines to expand restriction scale The Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports on March 21 issued a notice announcing the temporary suspension of public and private educational institutions at all levels, theatres, cinemas and museums throughout the country in order to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 into a larger community.