Head of the Nusantara Capital Authority Bambang Susantono (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – Head of the Nusantara Capital Authority Bambang Susantono has confirmed that 90 domestic and foreign investors could be considered serious in their intent to invest in the new capital.



Speaking at a hearing meeting with the House of Representatives' Commission XI on February 5, Susantono said among 140 investors interested in investing in the new capital, 90 can be classified to have shown serious intention.



He remarked that the letters of interest were from 25 investors in the infrastructure and utility sector, 15 in the education sector, 10 in the housing sector, nine in the mixed-use and commercial sector, eight in technology, five in healthcare, four in the state-owned and private office sector, and two in the government office.



Meanwhile, the public private partnership scheme in the housing sector is expected to see the development of 184 apartment towers, with a total investment value reaching 41 trillion Rp (2.7 billion USD).



The head affirmed that the new capital development budget plan remains 80% from private investment and 20% from the State budget./.