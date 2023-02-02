World RCEP, CPTPP to boost Malaysia’s external trade beyond 2023 Malaysia’s external trade activities is expected to expand steadily beyond 2023 amid the impact of new trade agreements, apart from elevated commodity prices and lower interest rates, according to a research released on February 2 by Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF).

ASEAN Indonesia mulls reducing tax on EVs sales to 1% Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs of Indonesia said it is considering reducing the value-added tax on electric car sales from 11% to 1% to drive up demand and attract investment.

World US, Philippines expand bilateral defence agreement The US and the Philippines on February 2 announced their agreement to give US forces access to four additional bases in the Southeast Asian country.