ASEAN Senior officials discuss preparations for ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat Senior officials of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathered in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on February 2 to discuss preparations for the 32nd ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting and the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMMR).

World Singapore opens largest energy storage system in Southeast Asia Singapore on February 2 inaugurated the largest energy storage system in Southeast Asia as part of efforts to ensure energy security given the global energy crisis and transition to clean energy.

World Thailand warns of dangerous fine-dust pollution The Thai government has advised people to wear masks when going out and consider working from home on February 2 and 3 to avoid PM2.5 fine dust pollution, which is currently at a dangerously high level.

World Indonesia expects to end import of petrochemical products from 2027 Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has expressed his hope that the largest economy of Southeast Asia will not import petrochemical products from 2027 thanks to petrochemical industry development in North Kalimantan’s green industrial area.