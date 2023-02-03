Indonesia announces two post-pandemic tourism recovery strategies
Indonesia announced two tourism recovery strategies post COVID-19 on the sidelines of the 2023 ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) in Jakarta on February 2.
Raden Wisnu Sindhutrisno, an official from the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, said that one strategy is to launch two types of visas that make it easier for foreign tourists to visit.
The first type is the Visa on Arrival which will be given to foreign tourists when they arrive in Indonesia. Meanwhile, the second is the Second Home Visa intended for foreign tourists or former Indonesian citizens who want to live and contribute to the Indonesian economy.
In addition, there are also visa exemptions for nine other member countries of ASEAN, namely Brunei, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
The second strategy to restore tourism and attract more tourists is through the Tourism Marketing Programme.
This programme consists of exhibitions, fam trips, joint promotions and sales missions at festivals./.