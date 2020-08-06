Business EVFTA smooths the way for Vietnamese farm produce The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, at its core, aims to liberalise both tariff and non-tariff barriers on key exports of both sides over a period of 10 years. For Vietnam, tariff eliminations will benefit key export industries, including agricultural products such as rice, seafood, and coffee, among others. Localities with key export items are now confident of tapping into the opportunities.

Business Ministry of Construction eyes building low-cost housing The Ministry of Construction (MoC) is completing a draft resolution to encourage the development of low-cost commercial apartments to submit to the Government in the third quarter of this year.

Business Vietnam works to boost longan exports to China Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh on August 5 worked with Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam Hu Suo Jin to boost exports of farm produce, especially longan, to China.

Business Central bank approves ACB's plan to raise charter capital The State Bank of Vietnam has approved the Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)’s plan to raise its charter capital from 16.6 trillion VND (721 million USD) to 21.6 trillion VND (938.3 million USD).