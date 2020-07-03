Business State budget revenue unlikely to reach 2020 plan due to COVID-19: Minister It is unlikely that State budget revenue will reach the 2020 target approved by the National Assembly of over 1.51 quadrillion VND (64.89 billion USD) due to the impact of COVID-19, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung has said.

Business International expos postponed due to COVID-19 A number of international expos and conferences have been postponed to 2021 due to fears of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Business HCM City banks offer reliefs to 230,700 pandemic-hit borrowers: SBV official As of June 29, banks in HCM City had slashed interest rates, extended debt repayment deadlines, and maintained debt classifications for businesses hurt by the COVID-19 on the total loans worth more than 384.6 trillion VND (16.53 billion USD).