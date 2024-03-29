Videos Hoa Binh ships inaugural batch of pickled chili peppers to RoK The northern province of Hoa Binh on March 28 exported the first lot of 7.5 tonnes of pickled chili peppers to the Republic of Korea.

Business Ninh Thuan, RoK’s Gwangju city join forces to target tourism cooperation The Ninh Thuan provincial People’s Committee on March 29 held a meeting with tourism businesses from Gwangju city, the Republic of Korea (RoK) to exchange information and discuss cooperation opportunities between the two localities.

Business Lado Taxi signs MoU to buy, lease 2,500 VinFast electric cars Dong Thuy Co. Ltd, which owns Lado Taxi, on March 29 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to purchase and rent an additional 2,500 VinFast electric cars from Green and Smart Moving JSC (GSM) within three years.

Business Binh Thuan workshop seeks feedback on revised State capital law A workshop took place in the south central province of Binh Thuan on March 29 to collect feedback on the revised Law on Management and Use of State Capital Invested in Production and Business in Enterprises.