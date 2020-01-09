Business More OCOP products to be certified Vietnam hopes to have 3,843 products qualified for standards of One Commune-One Product (OCOP) programmes by this year, said deputy minister of agriculture and rural development Tran Thanh Nam at a conference in Hanoi on January 9.

Business New airline submitted to PM for approval Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has submitted a new airline project to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval.

Business Khanh Hoa: Hundred-year-old copper casting village busy with Tet Just a couple of weeks until Tet, the traditional Phu Loc Tay copper casting village in Dien Khanh district, Khanh Hoa province became more busy to keep up with the supply of goods to the market.