Business Non-aviation service businesses enjoy profits in H1 The non-aviation service industry has been on the fast track to recovery in the past few months, following the flourishing of the aviation market, despite the impact of volatile and escalating fuel prices as well as the international market's failure to recover as expected.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on August 5 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,182 VND/USD on August 5, up 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Export-import turnover up 14.8% in first seven months Vietnam’s export-import turnover hit 431.94 billion USD in the first seven months of the year, posting a year-on-year rise of 14.8%. The country enjoyed a trade surplus of about 764 million USD in the period.

Business Seminar seeks ways to optimize EU-Vietnam FTA The socio-economic impacts of the two-year-old EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) along with issues that the deal poses for Vietnam were under focus at a scientific seminar held in Hanoi on August 4.