Politics HCM City, Seoul enhance cooperation Chairman of the People Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai hosted on August 4 a reception for Oh Se-Hoon, Mayor of Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), during which the two sides discussed measures to boost cooperation between the two cities.

Politics State President receives Japanese guest President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 4 hosted a reception for Governor of Gunma prefecture of Japan Yamamoto Ichita who is on a working visit to Vietnam.