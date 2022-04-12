(Interactive) FDI reaches over 8.1 billion USD in Q1
The inflow of foreign direct investment into Vietnam hit 8.1 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicHung Kings commemoration day
Vietnamese people pay tribute to the Hung Kings - the mythical founders of Vietnam - on the death anniversary (10th day of the third lunar month).
See more
Infographic(Interative) Export-import turnover up 14.4% in Q1
Vietnam’s export-import revenue in the first quarter of this year was estimated at 176.35 billion USD, up 14.37 percent year-on-year.
Infographic(Interactive) CPI up 1.92 percent in Q1
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the first quarter of 2022 posted a year-on-year rise of 1.92 percent, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has reported.
InfographicVietnam’s GDP up 5.03 percent in first quarter
Vietnam’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of this year was estimated to increase 5.03 percent year-on-year, higher than the 4.72 percent growth rate in the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
InfographicCPI up 0.7 percent in March
Increases in petrol prices, and those of food, food stuff, restaurant food and public transport services led to a rise of 0.7 percent in the consumer price index (CPI) in March compared to that of the previous month.
Infographic20 billion USD goal set for wood export in 2025
Vietnam’s exports of wood and wooden products are expected to rake in 20 billion USD in 2025 and 20.4 billion USD in 2030, per a project freshly approved by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.