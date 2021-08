Business Infographic Modes of non-cash payment in Vietnam Non-cash payments have increased sharply in Vietnam, especially through mobile devices and the internet, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

Business Infographic Vietnam becomes world's second largest garment exporter Vietnam overtook Bangladesh as the world’s second largest exporter of ready-made garments (RMG), with a turnover of 29.8 billion USD, according to the World Trade Organisation.

Business Infographic Agriculture sector becomes bright spot in trade surplus The agriculture sector became the economy's bright spot in the first seven months of this year, posting a trade surplus of 3.9 billion USD in the period.