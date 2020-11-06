Visitors look at products at the fair (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – An international agricultural fair of the northern region of Vietnam kicked off in the northern province of Thai Binh on November 5.

Organised by the People’s Committee of the province together with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the year-end annual event aims to bolster trade and flow of goods, especially farm produce, in the Red River Delta.

This year, the fair brings together 16 provinces and cities in the region and attracts nearly 300 booths of domestic and international businesses, about half of which feature agricultural products. Thai Binh’s staples are introduced at 32 pavilions of the event.

The fair will run until November 11./.