Environment Infographic Unleashing Vietnam’s clean power potential As a country experiencing high economic growth in ASEAN and hit hard by climate change, Vietnam has been aware of the significance of energy restructuring, towards raising the ratio of renewable energy in tandem with the economical, efficient and sustainable use of energy.

Environment Infographic National Strategy on Green Growth for 2021-2030, vision to 2050 Accomplish green growth, thereby contributing to the restructuring of the economy in conjunction with renewing the growth model, in order to achieve economic prosperity, environmental sustainability and social equality; strive towards a green and carbon-neutral economy; contribute to the realization of the goal to reduce global warming.

Environment Infographic Two biosphere reserves in Vietnam win UNESCO recognition The UNESCO designated the Nui Chua National Park in the central province of Ninh Thuan and the Kon Ha Nung Plateau in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai as global biosphere reserves.