- The 12th Vietnam International Dental Exposition and Congress (VIDEC 12) is taking place in the capital city of Hanoi from August 21-23.The event was attended by Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh and Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien, along with over 3,000 doctors around the country and more than 300 international delegates.The expo features over 350 pavilions, introducing the latest dental products of the leading manufactures in Vietnam and around the world.During the three-day congress themed ‘Comprehensive dentistry for life’, the delegates will present reports on different issues including modern orthodontia, sustainability and stability in implants, minimally invasive dentistry and prevention of early tooth decay.A wide range of forums and events are being held on the sidelines of the exposition, attracting the participation of numerous domestic and foreign experts.The events offers good opportunities for dentists and experts in the field of dentistry to meet, exchange and update useful information, serving for the medical examination and treatment of people. - VNA