At the event (Photo: VNA)

– The 2nd International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition in Da Nang (Medi-Pharm Da Nang) opened in the central city on July 10.A total of 150 domestic and foreign firms are running 200 booths at the expo, displaying a variety of medical services and products, including medicines, medical equipment, medical tourism, beauty products and equipment, among others.On the sidelines, a series of conferences on pharmaceuticals and the medical equipment market as well as trade promotion programmes are scheduled to take place. An event for blood donation will also be organised alongside educational workshops introducing knowledge on first aid, emergency responses, and a number of common diseases like cancer or diabetes.In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Bui Xuan Lich from the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency lauded the importance of the fair in tapping the potential of the medical market in the central and Central Highlands regions and in boosting connection among domestic businesses as well as between them and their foreign peers.Themed promoting joint efforts to improve community health, particularly the health of ethnic minority people in central Vietnam and the Central Highlands, the event lasts until July 13.-VNA