Society 13 airports accept foreigners’ entry, exit with e-visa The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has freshly announced a list of 13 international airports permitting foreigners to enter and exit with electronic visas.

Society Aviation industry faces human resource shortage The aviation industry is facing a severe human resource shortage due to several factors such as the recovery of the tourism sector and the expansion of airports across the country, experts said.

Society Hanoi streets brightly decorated in celebration of National Day Numerous streets around Hanoi have been colourfully decorated in celebration of the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution and also National Day (September 2).