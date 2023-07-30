At the event (Photo: VNA)

Quang Binh (VNA) – The International Day of Yoga (June 21) took place in the central province of Quang Binh for the first time on July 29.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy said the province is now home to over 40 yoga clubs. The event enabled local residents to understand more about yoga and the Indian culture, and to popularise Quang Binh’s fitness and sports movement, as well as its potential and strengths to India, thus contributing to fostering cultural exchange and friendship between the two countries.

Roshan Lepcha, Political and Information Counsellor at the Embassy of India, hailed Vietnam as a co-sponsor of the United Nations resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga, and an important partner of India in celebrating the International Day of Yoga over the past years.

Over the past two months, the embassy has held activities in response to the event in 35 Vietnamese cities and provinces, which attracted a large number of yoga lovers, he said.

At the event, a 40-minute mass performance of yoga attracted the participation of Counsellor Lepcha, yoga coaches and 300 yoga practitioners.

On December 11, 2014, the UN General Assembly designated June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, a 5,000-year-old physical and mental exercise in India which has become increasingly popular./.