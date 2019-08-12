Kanaho is one of the artists who will perform at the international finger-style guitar festival (Photo courtesy of organiser)

An international finger-style guitar festival will be held at the Youth Theatre in Hanoi on August 17, starting at 8 pm.Organised by Guitar Concerts in Vietnam, this is the fifth time that the festival has been held in Vietnam.The annual international finger-style guitar festival has taken place in Asia since 2010 with the participation of famous finger-style guitarists from many different countries and territories. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event.Finger-style is a genre of solo guitar music characterized by a unique technique of playing guitar by plucking the strings directly with the fingertips or fingernails.The artists who will be performing at the event include Feng E of Taiwan (China), CK Chen and Ivan Song of China, and Kanaho and Masa Sumide of Japan. - VNA