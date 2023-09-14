Int’l friends hail Vietnam’s diplomacy policy
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) – Foreign friends have spoken highly of Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilaterlisation of relations, as well as the country’s increasing position in the international arena, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has said.
He told the Vietnam News Agency that US President Joe Biden’s State visit to Vietnam, and the upgrade of the bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership manifest the important role that the Southeast Asian country plays in the region and the world.
Foreign countries expressed their hope that the bolstered relationship will make contributions to ensuring and consolidating peace and security in the region and the world as a whole, he said.
The talks between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Joe Biden in Hanoi on September 10 (Photo: VNA)He moved to lay stress on the huge cooperation potential that the two nations are holding, elaborating that since the normalisation of the diplomatic relations in 1995 and the establishment of their comprehensive partnership in 2013, Vietnam and the US have shared common interests and stances at multilateral forums, such as anti-terrorism, peace and security.
The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will allow both nations to step up effective cooperation to handle global issues, including climate change, disease prevention and implementation of sustainable development goals, he said, adding the permanent delegations of Vietnam and the US to the UN are penning specific plans to boost the collaboration./.