Politics Vietnam continues to show solidarity, support to Cuba: Ambassador Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha's participation at the Group of 77 developing countries and China (G77+China) Summit in Havana from September 15-18 at the invitation of the Cuban Government and his working visit to the country demonstrate Vietnam’s solidarity and support to Cuba in the external relations front.

Politics Vietnam, Brazil highly value comprehensive relations The Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil on September 12 held a ceremony in Brasilia to mark the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945-2023).

Politics Vietnam-UK diplomatic ties anniversary celebrated in HCM City The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City organised a ceremony on September 14 to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the UK (1973-2023).

Politics HCM City, China’s Shanghai city eye stronger cooperation The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs and the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government on September 14 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for 2024-2026.