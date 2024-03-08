Society Citizen protection carried out for Vietnamese sailors on ship attacked on Red Sea The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Djibouti is taking citizen protection measures for Vietnamese sailors working on the Barbados-flagged True Confidence cargo ship which was struck by a Houthi ballistic missile off the coast of Yemen on March 6.

Society International Women’s Day honours new-era female contributions International Women’s Day (March 8) is an occasion to honour women around the world for their remarkable contributions to the fight for national independence, democracy, peace, and social progress, as well as the rights and well-being of women and girls worldwide, including those in Vietnam.

Society Algerian journalists dying in accident in Vietnam in 1974 commemorated Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh laid a wreath at the memorial plaque located on the Journalistes Viet Nam 8/3/1974 street, Bir Mourad Raïs district, Algiers on March 7, in memory of the Algerian journalists who died in an accident in Vietnam 50 years ago.

Society NA Chairman commends female legislators' contributions National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with female full-time NA deputies, leaders and managers of the NA Office and the Institute of Legislative Research, on the occasion of the 114th anniversary of International Women's Day (March 8) and the 1,984th anniversary of Hai Ba Trung (Trung Sisters)'s Uprising.