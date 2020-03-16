Business Public investment disbursement conference slated for April Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed with the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI)’s proposal on a national online conference on speeding up public investment disbursement in 2020, which is set to take place late April.

Business Banking sector vows adequate capital to keep economy going The banking sector will ensure adequate capital to keep the economy going, according to an official from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which is taking heavy toll on the economy.

Business Kien Giang to expand industrial shrimp farming The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang plans to increase the area under industrial and semi-industrial shrimp farming models to 3,200ha and annual output to 28,000 tonnes this year, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business HCM City’s IP, EPZs need revamp to attract investment With its neighbouring provinces offering competitive land rentals and other incentives at industrial parks to attract investors, Ho Chi Minh City needs to step up its game too.