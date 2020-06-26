Irrigation & Fertilisation Consultant Shlomo Kramer shares with Vietnamese officials and researchers about Israel's drip irrigation technology, especially that applied to saline-affected water. (Source: VNA)

Drip irrigation, an effective Israeli technique that significantly reduces water use, could be applied in Vietnam and address drought and saline intrusion, an Israeli agriculture expert said on a webinar on June 25.Irrigation & Fertilisation Consultant Shlomo Kramer said Israel and the Mekong Delta both share the problem of saline intrusion.He told Vietnamese officials and researchers on the webinar more about drip irrigation technology, especially that applied to saline-affected water.Drip irrigation helps save 80 percent of water use compared to conventional watering techniques, he added.Director of the Overseas Programme of Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation (MASHAV) Daniel Zonshine said drought and saline intrusion are serious in both Israel and the Mekong Delta.He expressed his hope that the know-how passed on by Israeli experts at the webinar will be helpful in Vietnam.The webinar was co-organised by the Israel Embassy in Vietnam, MASHAV, and the Vietnam Water Resources Sciences Institute.Participants included officials at agriculture departments from southern, Mekong Delta, and Central Highlands localities such as Tay Ninh, Dong Thap, Lam Dong, Binh Phuoc, HCM City, Can Tho and Hau Giang, which have experienced severe drought and saline intrusion this year./.