Israel-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce makes debut
Vietnamese Ambassador Do Minh Hung speaks at inaugural ceremony of Israel-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (Photo: VNA)Tel Aviv (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel, in collaboration with the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce, held a ceremony on March 22 to inaugurate the Israel-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Do Minh Hung briefed participants on the two nations’ trade situation and prospects.
Despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bilateral relations in general and the trade ties in particular have developed strongly, with the trade turnover hitting 1.8 billion USD, a rise from 1.6 billion USD of 2020, and 1.2 billion USD of 2019.
Vietnam maintains its status as Israel’s largest trade partner in Southeast Asia, he stressed.
Einat Halevi Levin, President of the Israel-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (Photo: VNA)Einat Halevi Levin, President of the Israel-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, said that the decision to set up the chamber was prompted by the huge cooperation potential and rapid trade growth between the two countries.
The chamber will provide support for the two business communities with a goal of doubling the two-way trade value, she said, adding that it has received big assistance from the Israeli Government.
Representatives from Israeli enterprises showed their interest in investing in Vietnam – a nearly 100-million-consumer market, and their hope to import commodities of all kinds, from machinery, automobile to food from Vietnam./.