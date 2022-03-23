Business Techfest Vietnam 2022 promotes innovative solutions The National Innovative Entrepreneurship Day (Techfest Vietnam 2022) was launched on March 22, aiming to promote innovative solutions from start-ups amid the strong technology development, attracting resources from domestic experts, intellectuals, entrepreneurs and overseas Vietnamese.

Business Firms seek to bolster exports to Mexico A virtual trade promotion and cooperation conference for businesses of Vietnam and Mexico will be held on March 23-24.

Business Vietnamese firms need to better seize incentives in CPTPP Domestic enterprises need to increase their initiative in seizing incentives in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to optimise the deal, experts said.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on March 23 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,147 VND/USD on March 23, up 4 VND from the previous day.