Illustrative photo. (Photo: asianews.it)

Jakarta (VNA) – Authorities of Jakarta (Indonesia) started increasing parking tariffs in October for vehicles that have not undergone any mandatory emission tests.

The move is a key component of the city's strategy to combat worsening air pollution.

Head of the Jakarta Department of Transportation Syafrin Liputo said that the punitive tariff will be set at 5,000 rupiah (0.32 USD) per hour. This represents a significant increase from the standard tariff of 3,000 rupiah for the first hour and 2,000 rupiah for each subsequent hour.

During this initial phase, this policy will be enforced at 24 municipally-owned parking facilities located in various areas. The parking meter software will be linked to the Jakarta Environment Department's database, which gathers information on vehicle emission tests.

To facilitate compliance, the city's administration is collaborating with 333 car repair shops and 108 motorcycle repair shops, offering free emission tests at 45 locations across Greater Jakarta.

Jakarta has been suffering serious air pollution. In August, it became the world's most polluted major city and stopped polluted cities globally for days, according to data by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir.

Previously, Indonesia has pledged to stop building new coal-fired power plants from 2023 and to be carbon neutral by 2050.

According to Greenpeace Indonesia, ten coal-fired power plants are operating within a 100-kilometre radius of the capital./.