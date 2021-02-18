January’s footwear exports rise by 26.4 percent y-o-y
Vietnam’s footwear exports are estimated at 1.8 billion USD in January, up 26.4 percent year-on-year.
Vietnam produces about 21.9 million pairs of shoes in January (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s footwear exports are estimated at 1.8 billion USD in January, up 26.4 percent year-on-year.
In the month, the production index of leather and related products increased by 20.8 percent, and the output of leather footwear is estimated at 21.9 million pairs, up 3 percent against that of January 2020.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, new supply chains established as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will be opportunities for Vietnamese footwear enterprises to participate deeply in the global supply chain.
Moreover, FDI enterprises continue to invest and expand their production, contributing to the growth of the footwear industry in the coming time.
Last year, the industry exported 19.5 billion USD, down 11.5 percent compared to 2019. It was one of the sectors hardest hit by COVID-19./.