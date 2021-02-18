Business Vietnam earns 2.6 billion USD from garment exports in January Vietnam raked in 2.6 billion USD from exports of textiles and garments in January 2021, up 3.3 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business FPT, Toyota launch digital transformation joint venture Vietnam’s leading IT services provider FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, and Smart Holdings of Toyota Group have recently launched FPT Smart Technologies - a joint venture providing digital transformation services and solutions.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND on February 18 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,132 VND per USD on February 18, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Business PM orders review of solar power development-related issues Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), localities and Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) to review issues related to Vietnam’s solar power development.