Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of Ho Chi Minh City ’s Department of Tourism (L) and a representative from the Consulate General of Japan on January 9 sign a Memorandum of Understanding on human resources training for tourism sector in the locality. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The southern metropolis city of Ho Chi Minh and the Consulate General of Japan on January 9 signed a Memorandum of Understanding on human resources training for tourism sector.

Under the document, local officials, civil servants, employees, workers in the hospitality sector will be offered Japanese language and training courses to better serve tourist from Japan - one of the key and traditional markets of Vietnam’s tourism in general and the locality in particular.

Along with that, the city's tourism industry will promote linkages and cooperation with localities, especially in adjacent areas, while mobilising enterprises to carry out preferential mechanisms to attract workhands.

Currently the locality has 7,340 licensed tour guides. However, the number of those who can speak foreign languages such as Korean, Japanese, German and Spanish is still modest.

Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the city’s Department of Tourism, said one of major challenges facing the tourism sector is to promptly perfect human resources for the sector’s recovery and development post COVID-19.

Ho Chi Minh City's tourism industry has been focusing on training foreign languages such as Korean, Japanese, Thai, Spanish, and German./.