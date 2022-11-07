A golfer at the tournament (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) - The Vietnamese Golf Association in Japan (VGAJ) and the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan jointly organised the 2022 Momiji Open Golf tournament at Katsuura Golf Club in Chiba prefecture.



The event brought together nearly 100 Vietnamese golfers and Japanese guests.



With the participation of golfers from Vietnam who were on tours of Japan, the tournament is a signal that tourism between Vietnam and Japan has gradually rebounded after more than two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



VGAJ President Phan Trung Hieu said after the COVID-19 crisis, many activities of the Vietnamese community in Japan have returned to normal, including the Momiji Open 2022, which is the biggest golf tournament ever organised by the association.



Hieu expressed his hope that the event will contribute to promoting the golf movement among the Vietnamese community in Japan.



The VGAJ was established in 2019 with the aim of creating a healthy sports environment for overseas Vietnamese in Japan, and contributing to connecting and creating a stronger Vietnamese community in the country. It had nearly 100 members as of April this year./.