Japan, Indonesia bolster cooperation under Indo-Pacific Strategy
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide (Source: Mainichi/Kan Takeuchi)Tokyo (VNA) – Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has expressed his hope to advance specific cooperation with Indonesia to concretise the Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy.
He made the statement while hosting a reception for Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto ahead of the two-plus-two meeting between the defence and foreign ministers of both sides.
The Japanese Prime Minister voiced his concern over China’s activities in the waters, including implementation of the Coast Guard Law which allows patrol ships to use weapons.
Suga laid stress on the significance for both nations to reach consensus on the transfer of defence equipment and technology accord, adding it will be the foundation for further security cooperation between the two countries in the time ahead.
At the event, Suga and his guest discussed recent developments in the East China Sea, and the South China Sea (or the East Sea), as well as tension in Myanmar.
Both sides spoke highly of the importance of maintaining free and open navigation based on international laws, while pledging to enhance close cooperation between Japan and ASEAN member states./.