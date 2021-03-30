World Thailand sees increase in services related to electric car development Thailand’s PTT Oil and Retail Business (PTTOR) has planned to launch thousands of coffee shops at home and abroad, along with other non-oil businesses, as global auto and fuel players gear up for a near future dominated by electric car growth.

World Indonesia, Japan boost defence cooperation Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto held talks with his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi in Tokyo on March 28, during which they exchanged their views on regional security and defence cooperation.

World Indonesia police arrest terrorist suspects related to South Sulawesi bombing Police in Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province has arrested four terrorist suspects who are allegedly linked to the Islamic State (IS)-affiliated Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terrorist group in Bima city after the suicide bombing in Makassar, South Sulawesi province.