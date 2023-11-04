Society Vietnam attends 7th ASEANSAI Summit in Philippines A delegation of the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) led by Deputy State Auditor General Ha Thi My Dung on November 2 attended the 7th ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI) Summit, held in Manila, the Philippines.

Society Partnership to benefit 10,000 disadvantaged youth nationwide The InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation on November 2 announced their continued partnership to support 10,000 disadvantaged youths across Vietnam.

Videos Hanoi named as Asia’s best emerging culinary city The capital city of Hanoi has surpassed Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, Kyoto of Japan, and Taipei of Taiwan (China), to win the “Asia’s Best Emerging Culinary City 2023” title, at the recently held World Culinary Awards 2023.