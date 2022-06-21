Japan to recruit Vietnamese technical interns under newly signed MoU
Vietnam and Japan on June 20 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the technical intern training programme for Vietnamese interns in Japan.
At the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on the technical intern training programme between Vietnam and Japan (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam and Japan on June 20 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the technical intern training programme for Vietnamese interns in Japan.
The MoU was inked by representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the International Manpower Development Organization (IM Japan).
The new MoU will seek to expand the criteria selection for interns who participate in the scheme and will greatly improve their benefits. Candidates in the programme will range between 18 and 30 years old as opposed to 20-30 years old previously. They are expected to supply an additional young and dynamic workforce and contribute to resolving employment issues locally.
Since 2006, a total of 7,734 interns have been dispatched to Japan under an agreement signed between the two sides.
Employees participating in the scheme pay no service fees, only pay individual fees (for visa granting and medical examinations), and receive support in terms of tuition and dormitory fees during the training./.