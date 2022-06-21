Society Mozambican guest visits Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences Visiting Mozambican Assembly Speaker Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias on June 26 visited the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences (VAAS).

Society 97th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day: Fulfilling mission of revolutionary press Ninety-seven years after the first issue of the “Thanh nien” (Youth) newspaper, founded by late President Ho Chi Minh on June 21, 1925, under the leadership of the Party and upholding the traditions of the predecessors, the press in Vietnam has retained its pioneering role and bravely overcome difficulties and hardships to travel to “hotspots” and promptly report on events and fulfil its mission.

Society Infographic Milestones of Vietnam’s revolutionary press Ninety-six years ago on June 21, 1925, the first issue of Thanh nien (Young people) newspaper representing the voice of Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League founded by President Ho Chi Minh was published, marking the birth of Vietnam’s revolutionary press as the country remained under the yoke of French colonial rule.