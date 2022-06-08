Japanese firm opens 3.9-trillion VND resort in Da Nang
The Japanese-based Mikazuki Hotel Group opened the 13ha Mikazuki Japanese Resort & Spa in the central coastal city of Da Nang on June 8.
Mikazuki resort map (Source: mikazuki.com.vn)
Costing 3.9 trillion VND (168.16 million USD), the project is located in Lien Chieu district, offering locals and tourists new Japanese-standard tourism services. It features a 22-storey hotel with 294 rooms and an indoor water park, the biggest of its kind in the central region.
Odaka Yoshimune, chairman of the group, said Mikazuki will invest in a series of new projects in Da Nang, including a footbridge and a night street in Lien Chieu.
Related procedures will be completed for these projects to begin in 2023 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations, he said.
In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio said the inauguration of the building shows the world is entering a recovery and growth phase after the COVID-19 pandemic and that Vietnam and Japan are preparing for their 50th anniversary.
The resort will host cultural exchanges between Da Nang and Japan in the time to come, the diplomat said.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh said the city always accompanies and creates the best conditions possible for investors./.