These are some RoK tour groups arriving in Da Nang post-COVID-19. They are with travel companies and taking part in a business trip to meet Vietnamese partners in the city to develop new tourism products in an attempt to attract more RoK tourists to Vietnam.

In 2019, prior to COVID-19, Da Nang welcomed nearly 1.8 million tourists from the RoK, arriving on more than 200 flights a week. Only Incheon - Da Nang flights have resumed so far, with 6 flights a week.

However, according to travel companies, there are many difficulties in recovering the RoK market due to its government’s vaccine policy for the elderly and children as well as the tourism ecosystem in Da Nang to serve Korean tourists.

Six airlines are scheduled to resume flights to Da Nang by October, connecting it with major cities in the RoK on some 50 flights a week./.

VNA