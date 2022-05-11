RoK airlines increase flights to Vietnam
Authorities of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Chungbuk province, about 105 km south of Seoul capital, have said they will promote the resumption of international flights at Cheongju International Airport, including direct ones to Vietnam.
Korean Air planes (Photo: Nikkei.com)Seoul (VNA) – Authorities of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Chungbuk province, about 105 km south of Seoul capital, have said they will promote the resumption of international flights at Cheongju International Airport, including direct ones to Vietnam.
The provincial tourism sector will facilitate the organisation of charter flights to Vietnam’s Da Nang and Da Lat in late July and has a plan to expand air routes to Bangkok.
Local authorities also plan to support up to 500 million won (392,000 USD) for airlines that launch international flights to Cheongju airport. Priority airlines operating the three routes will be paid an additional 100 million won for advertising fees.
The RoK Government has allowed the increase of the number of flights from 420 per week to 520 per week from May. Since the beginning of the month, Asiana Airlines has also raised its flights to Los Angeles and Vietnam’s Hanoi capital and Ho Chi Minh City./.