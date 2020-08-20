Japanese foreign minister visits Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar
Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu is visiting Papua New Guinea and three countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion, namely Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar from August 20 to 25.
Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu (Source: VNA)
Tokyo (VNA) – Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu is visiting Papua New Guinea and three countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion, namely Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar from August 20 to 25.
During his visit to the three Southeast Asian countries, the Japanese minister is scheduled to exchange views on cooperation in resuming cross-border travel, and promotion of multifaceted cooperation including response measures against COVID-19.
In Papua New Guinea, the official will exchange views on further promoting the bilateral traditional friendship and cooperative relationship, and advancing collaboration for the early recovery of the southwestern Pacific nation’s economy post-pandemic./.