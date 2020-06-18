At the signing ceremony (Photo: Beta Media)



Hanoi (VNA) – Beta Media has just secured a deal to receive 8 million USD from Japanese investment fund Daiwa PI Partners.

With this agreement, the entertainment company achieved an enterprise valuation of 1 trillion VND (43.15 million USD).

In 2015, Beta Media received investment capital from Vietnam Investment Group (VIG), and 2.5 million USD two years later from Blue HK Financial Group (Hong Kong), with a valuation of 600 billion VND.

Beta Media operates low-cost movie theater chain Beta Cinemas, which was launched in 2014, with 12 cineplexes and nearly 60 cinema halls nationwide.

Daiwa PI Partners, a subsidiary of Daiwa Securities Group, engages in a wide range of investment areas and funds./.