The JENESYS delegation in a group photo(Photo: doanthanhnien.vn)

– Seventeen Japanese students are competing at a friendly table tennis tournament held in the northern province of Hai Duong from November 14 – 16.The students are in Hai Duong as members of a delegation from the Japanese Government’s 2018 Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (JENESYS) programme.The sport tournament sees 40 table tennis players competing in seven events for couple, single, and group players.Co-oganised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Vietnam-Japan Student Friendship Association, the event is part of an exchange programme to increase awareness of JENESYS.It aims at boosting experience exchange and sharpening skills for both sides, contributing to encouraging students to play table tennis.-VNA