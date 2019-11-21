Culture - Sports Culture-tourism week invites visitors to Bac Lieu province Culture and tourism in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu are being introduced to people from across Vietnam and foreigners during a special week that kicked off on November 20.

Culture - Sports Vietnam's unique cultural heritage November 23 is Vietnam’s Cultural Heritage Day which aims to promote and honour the values of unique cultural heritage elements of Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Bac Lieu culture-tourism week kicks off The Bac Lieu culture-tourism week kicked off in Bac Lieu city, the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on November 20.