Japan-Vietnam Festival – highlight in bilateral cultural cooperation
Tsutomu Takebe, Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance (R) and Permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The Japan-Vietnam Festival is a win-win event which has become a highlight in the bilateral cultural partnership over the years, said Tsutomu Takebe, Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance.
The successful organization of the Japan-Vietnam Festival in Ho Chi Minh City inspired Japan to hold the first Vietnam Festival in Sapporo, Hokkaido prefecture, in September this year, Takebe told Permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem at a meeting in the city on November 20.
He said the festival will be held in parts of Japan in the future.
Liem said HCM City has set up friendly and cooperative relations with six Japanese localities, as well as promoted collaboration in various fields such as investment, trade, culture, education, development aid, the environment and climate change adaptation.
He added that local authorities highly appreciated the important role of Takebe in promoting cultural exchanges between Vietnam and Japan.
The successful Japan-Vietnam Festival has contributed to increasing mutual understanding among people and become an annual event that draws a large crowd of visitors from both sides, he said.
The city pledged to provide the best conditions for relevant departments and agencies to host the seventh Japan-Vietnam Festival scheduled to take place in HCM City from February 21-23, 2020./.