Leaders of PNJ and Walt Disney pose a photo at a ceremony in HCM City on November 15 to announce their partnership (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Phu Nhuan Jewelry JSC has announced a tie-up with Walt Disney, one of the world’s largest media and entertainment companies, which gives it the right to use that company’s images.

Pham Thi My Hanh, a member of the board of directors at PNJ, said it took more than two years to meet all of Walt Disney’s conditions and finalise the contract.



Hanh said: “While there are many counterfeits in the market, PNJ’s investment in image copyright represents a strong voice in respecting and complying with international intellectual property...Collaboration with Disney … enhances PNJ’s brand name domestically and internationally.”



Akshat Srivastava, regional lead, the Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia, said: “We work with best-in-class local brands, like PNJ, to bring Disney stories and characters to life through locally relevant and appealing products for our fans.”



“Today we are happy to announce the two-year collaboration with PNJ, to create a series of beautiful jewellery collections inspired by beloved stories and characters from Mickey & Friends, Disney Princess and Frozen.”



At the event, PNJ announced the launch of 160 samples of “Find your magic” collection, a Disney-PNJ brand.



“With PNJ’s expertise and vast local knowledge of consumers’ tastes and preferences, we have no doubt that Disney fans will enjoy these products,” said Srivastava.



It said cooperation with global giants such as Swarovski and Walt Disney [would enable it to] expand its influence in the international market.



PNJ has the biggest factory in Southeast Asia, excellent creative and design teams and 360 stores across Vietnam./.