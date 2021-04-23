Business Vietnamese aviation has huge room for expansion The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has invested heavily in airport infrastructure development as Vietnam’s aviation market boasts huge potential for expansion, according to an official from the corporation.

Travel Kien Giang rolls out measures to attract visitors The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has called on local travel companies to actively implement promotional programmes and plans to lure tourists now that COVID-19 has been largely brought under control.

Business EVFTA offers chance to boost Vietnam - Poland agricultural trade: Experts Vietnam and Poland hold substantial potential for stepping up trade, especially in agricultural products and food, via the optimisation of incentives contained within the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), experts said at an online workshop held in HCM City on April 22.

Business Official urges optimisation of FTA to boost Vietnam-Russia agricultural trade The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Russian Ministry of Agriculture held the second meeting of the countries’ agricultural working group and an agricultural business forum via videoconference on April 22.