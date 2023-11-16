The second Kanagawa Festival takes place in Da Nang city.(Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Department of Foreign Affairs of Da Nang city and Japan's Kanagawa Prefecture authority kicked off the Kanagawa Festival 2023 in the central city on November 16 with cultural and educational exchange activities and employment services.



This is the second time the festival has been held in Da Nang, helping bring the two localities closer and strengthen friendship, cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the two countries.



Nearly 400 Vietnamese students from six universities and colleges in Da Nang city and neighbouring Thua Thien-Hue province came to the festival to learn about Japanese culture, education, and job recruitment in Japan.



Festival-goers can attend a speaking contest in Japanese entitled ‘Our Dream on the Vietnam-Japanese connection’, a contest about Kanagawa Prefecture, an online exchange with overseas Vietnamese students in Japan, and attend talks about jobs in Japan.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People's Committee Tran Chi Cuong highlighted the sound Vietnam-Japan friendship, which, he said, creates favourable conditions for Da Nang city to promote cooperation with Japanese partners.



Da Nang has cooperative relationships with about 20 Japanese prefectures and cities in fields such as urban development, environmental protection, tourism promotion, deucation, and healthcare.



Consul General of Japan in Da Nang Yakabe Yoshinori said that Vietnam is one of the countries that Japanese companies are interested in as a destination for overseas investment.



The festivval is a chance to increase exchange and understanding between students and young people of Vietnam and Japan, and seek employment opportunities, he said.



Japan is the country with the biggest registered investment capital in Da Nang city with more than 1 billion USD for 222 projects, accounting for 23.5% of the number of projects and 26% of foreign investment capital in the city.



Kanagawa Prefecture is home to many large Japanese enterprises and is one of Japan's six national strategic special zones. The locality has many businesses operating in the fields of electronics, information technology, manufacturing technology, and biotechnology, such as Sony, Canon, Toshiba, Fujifilm, Ajinomoto, and research institutes in the field of high technology development./.