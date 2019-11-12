Business Reference exchange rate goes up 9 VND The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,139 VND per USD on November 12, up 9 VND from the previous day (November 11).

Business PPP regulations to be changed to serve development More than per 76 percent of current investment projects following public-private partnerships (PPP) are in the field of transport infrastructure, but investors still feel insecure.

Business Bubs Australia ready to put milk products on sale in Vietnam The formula milk company Bubs Australia announced on November 11 that it had reached an agreement with Vietnam TVV Service and Trading Co., Ltd. to distribute its formula milk products for children in Vietnam via the mother and baby store chain BiboMart JS Company.

Business Rooftop solar power becomes increasingly popular in Dong Nai More and more households and commercial establishments in the southern province of Dong Nai are installing rooftop solar panels to generate electricity for their own use and to sell the surplus to the local utility.