Khanh Hoa to host int’l open water swimming race in April
The planned swim course of The Arena OCEANMAN Cam Ranh Vietnam 2023 (Source: Organising Board)Khanh Hoa (VNA) - The Arena OCEANMAN Cam Ranh Vietnam 2023 is scheduled to take place off the coast of the central province of Khanh Hoa from April 13 to 16, marking the first time this international open water swimming competition will be held in the country.
The race will take place in the sea area off The Arena resort in Cam Ranh city and draw about 850 athletes from over 30 countries and across Vietnam.
Vietnam is the 24th country to host this event, the Khanh Hoa Department of Culture and Sports reported in a press briefing on February 15.
The competition will feature many racing distances and forms suitable for different groups of participants such as Oceanteams 10km, Oceankids 800m, half Oceanman 5km, and Sprint 2km.
A standup paddleboarding tournament with the participation of over 100 domestic and foreign racers will also be held as part of the swimming contest.
Nguyen Tuan Thanh, Deputy Director of the provincial Culture and Sports Department, said the OCEANMAN race is part of activities marking the 370-year history of Khanh Hoa province. It also aims to emphasise the importance of swimming and encourage the public to engage in this sport./.