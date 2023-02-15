Culture - Sports National conference to highlight values of Outline of Vietnamese Culture A national hybrid conference marking the 80th anniversary of the “Outline of Vietnamese Culture”, the first platform on culture launched by the Communist Party of Vietnam, will be held on February 27, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Culture - Sports “Banh cuon” among top 10 meals around the world “Banh cuon” (steamed rolled pancakes) has been named among the best dishes from around the world in 2023 by the Australian online daily Traveller. It also put “banh cuon” among three must-try dishes during any trip to Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Old American-directed documentary about Vietnam screened On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords, Downtown Television held the first screening of a documentary directed by Americans entitled “Vietnam: Picking up the Pieces”.